April 27 Mack-Cali Realty Corp

* Staffing levels were reduced by 55 positions or $8m

* For q1 2016, core ffo was $0.49 per share after adjusting for a $913,000 valuation charge

* Funds from operations for quarter ended march 31, 2016 amounted to $48.2 million, or $0.48 per share

* Sees 2016 funds from operations per share in the range of $2.04 to $2.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $151.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S