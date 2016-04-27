April 27 Baxter International Inc

* Sent notice to directors, officers in connection with offer to exchange up to 12.8 million shares of common stock of Baxalta for co's shares

* Notice says blackout may be imposed during which they would be subject to some trading restrictions with respect to baxter shares