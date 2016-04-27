April 27 Cardtronics Inc :
* Cardtronics announces plan to redomicile in the United
Kingdom
* "redomicile is intended to better align Cardtronics'
corporate structure with its current and future business
activities"
* Says North American headquarters will remain in Houston,
Texas and its European headquarters will be in London
* Says company plans to conduct corporate activities from
both locations
* Does not anticipate any impacts for employees, day-to-day
operations, or services to its customers as a result of
redomicile
* Expenses associated with execution of redomicile will be
adjusted from 2016 non-gaap earnings measures
* Anticipates that change of place of incorporation will
become effective early in Q3 of 2016
