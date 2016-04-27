April 27 Cardtronics Inc :

* Cardtronics announces plan to redomicile in the United Kingdom

* "redomicile is intended to better align Cardtronics' corporate structure with its current and future business activities"

* Says North American headquarters will remain in Houston, Texas and its European headquarters will be in London

* Says company plans to conduct corporate activities from both locations

* Does not anticipate any impacts for employees, day-to-day operations, or services to its customers as a result of redomicile

* Expenses associated with execution of redomicile will be adjusted from 2016 non-gaap earnings measures

* Anticipates that change of place of incorporation will become effective early in Q3 of 2016