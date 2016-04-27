BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Liberty Tax Inc :
* For 2016 tax season, from January 1 through April 22, number of returns prepared in its U.S. Offices declined by 3.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.