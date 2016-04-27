April 27 (Reuters) -
* Facebook's Zuckerberg says more than 3 mln businesses are
using co's advertising products every month
* Facebook's Zuckerberg says 200,000 businesses advertising
on instagram every month
* Facebook COO Sandberg says as of feb 2016, time spent
watching video on instagram rose more than 40 pct over preceding
six months
* Facebook CFO says in q1, average price per ad increased 5
pct while total ad impressions increased 50 pct

* Facebook CFO says main drivers of ad growth to continue
through 2016 but will face tougher comps as year progresses -
earnings conf call
* Facebook CFO says fy 2016 total gaap expense guidance
unchanged
* Facebook CFO says full year 2016 total non-gaap expense
growth guidance range remains unchanged at 45 pct to 55 pct -
earnings conf call
* Facebook CFO says fy 2016 capital expenditure to be at
high end of $4 billion to $4.5 billion range given last quarter
- earnings conf call
* Facebook CFO says payments and other fees revenues will
continue to face headwinds throughout the year - earnings conf
call
* Facebook CFO says anticipate payments and other fees
revenue for full year 2016 will come in lower than level in 2015
-earnings conf call
