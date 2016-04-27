April 27 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc says new CEO
Papa will get base salary of $1.5 million, target annual bonus
equal to 150 percent of his base salary
* Within 30 days following commencement date, Papa to get
cash payment of $8 million
* In connection with entering into employment agreement,
Papa will receive 373,367 restricted share units
* Papa to get $8 million to compensate for equity-based
compensation forfeited in connection with termination of
employment with Perrigo
Source - 1.usa.gov/1N0Qadd
