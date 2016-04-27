April 27 OnDeck :

* OnDeck announces pricing of $250 million securitization

* Notes will have a final legal maturity of may 2020

* Notes consist of $211.5 million initial principal amount of class a notes and $38.5 million initial principal amount of class b notes

* Notes were priced with an annual yield to expected maturity of 4.250% for class a notes and 7.754% for class b notes

* Net proceeds from notes offering will be used by issuer primarily to purchase a revolving pool of small business loans from ondeck Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)