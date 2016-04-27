April 27 OnDeck :
* OnDeck announces pricing of $250 million securitization
* Notes will have a final legal maturity of may 2020
* Notes consist of $211.5 million initial principal amount
of class a notes and $38.5 million initial principal amount of
class b notes
* Notes were priced with an annual yield to expected
maturity of 4.250% for class a notes and 7.754% for class b
notes
* Net proceeds from notes offering will be used by issuer
primarily to purchase a revolving pool of small business loans
from ondeck
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)