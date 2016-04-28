METALS-London copper prices steady, China outlook drags
SYDNEY, May 17 London copper prices were largely unchanged on Wednesday, stymied by expectations of slowing growth in the economy of top metals consumer China.
April 28 B2gold Corp
* B2gold corp. Reports quarterly gold production for first quarter 2016
* Qtrly consolidated gold production of 127,844 ounces; 10% greater than in same period in 2015
* Qtrly gold sales of 120,899 ounces
* Qtrly gold revenue of $144.3 million
* Says on track to meet 2016 consolidated gold production guidance of between 510,000 to 550,000 ounces
* Says masbate mine gold production exceeded budget by 16%
* Will not be selling its 100% interest in block 103 iron ore property to Accend capital corporation