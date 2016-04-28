BRIEF-Next Bio Holdings changes CEO to Jung In Chul
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Jung In Chul from Cho Seung Yeon, due to Cho Seung Yeon's resignation
April 28 Suominen Oyj :
* Q1 net sales 103.9 million euros versus 111.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating profit ex-items 5.5 million euros versus 7.3 million euros year ago
* Repeats its previous estimate, disclosed on January 29,2016
* For full year 2016 company expects its net sales and operating profit excluding non-recurring items to improve from year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* COOPERATION WITH SECUOYA GROUP INCLUDES PRODUCTION AND GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF TALENT CONTEST AIM2FAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)