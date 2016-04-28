April 28 Atria Oyj :

* Q1 consolidated EBIT 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) versus 0.7 million euros year ago

* Q1 consolidated net sales 314.5 million euros versus 314.5 million euros year ago

* In 2016, EBIT is expected to be better than in 2015

* In 2016, net sales are expected to grow Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)