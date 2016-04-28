BRIEF- Ibiden sells treasury stock to Denso
* Says it completes distribution of 6.8 million shares of its treasury common stock at 1,758 yen per share through private placement to Denso Corp
April 28 Atria Oyj :
* Q1 consolidated EBIT 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) versus 0.7 million euros year ago
* Q1 consolidated net sales 314.5 million euros versus 314.5 million euros year ago
* In 2016, EBIT is expected to be better than in 2015
* In 2016, net sales are expected to grow Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it completes distribution of 6.8 million shares of its treasury common stock at 1,758 yen per share through private placement to Denso Corp
May 17 British pubs, bars and restaurants operator Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 9.6 percent drop in first-half pretax profits on Wednesday, saying that consumer confidence "has remained fragile" throughout this year and last.