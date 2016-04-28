April 28 Kungsleden AB :
* Kungsleden has signed a 20-year lease agreement with the
hotel operator Kista Hotel Apartments for an apartment hotel in
the property Holar 1 in Kista, involving the entire property
with a total area of 6,000 sqm
* Pening is expected to take place during spring 2018
* Total investment accounts to 130 million Swedish crowns
($16.08 million)
* Lease will lower Kungsleden's total vacancy rate in Kista
City with 4.2 pct to 11.8 pct
