BRIEF- Ibiden sells treasury stock to Denso
* Says it completes distribution of 6.8 million shares of its treasury common stock at 1,758 yen per share through private placement to Denso Corp
April 28 East African Breweries Ltd :
* Says that it has declared special dividend of 4.50 shillings per share
* Says special dividend is payable in addition to interim dividend that was declared for hy ended Dec. 31, 2015
* Says special dividend shall be paid on or about June 23, 2016 Source: j.mp/1rjydwD Further company coverage:
May 17 British pubs, bars and restaurants operator Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 9.6 percent drop in first-half pretax profits on Wednesday, saying that consumer confidence "has remained fragile" throughout this year and last.