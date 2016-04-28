April 28 Gjensidige Forsikring Asa :
* Gjensidige q1 pretax profit nok 1,608.9 million (Reuters
poll nok 1.06 billion) vs 987.3 mln in Q1 2015
* Gjensidige q1 combined ratio 77.3 percent (Reuters poll
88.1 percent)
* Says record results in first quarter
* A change in defined benefit pension plan had a non
recurring positive effect on underwriting result of nok 476.6
million
* Adjusted for this, combined ratio was 86.0 and cost ratio
was 15.3 in quarter
* Results are driven by solid growth in premiums, cost
efficient operations, and good control of risk selection and
risk pricing
* One-off gains contributed to strong result and were at a
somewhat higher level than expected run-rate over next few years
* Profitability in the quarter was better, however, than can
normally be expected in a first quarter, mainly due to the
favourable weather situation.
* The growth rate in the Norwegian market is expected to
slow down somewhat
* New, profitable opportunities for growth will be
considered in the Nordic region and the Baltic states in order
to ensure good utilisation of a scalable business model and best
practice
* Repeats over the next 2.5-4.5 years, average annual
run-off gains are expected to double from the average level
reported over the past five years, moving the expected reported
combined ratio to the lower end of the 86-89 corridor
* Expected annual run-off gains of about NOK 800m next
2.5-4.5 years
* Q1 net run-off gains was NOK 248 mln
