BRIEF-Nexar Group initiates cooperation with Secuoya Group
* COOPERATION WITH SECUOYA GROUP INCLUDES PRODUCTION AND GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF TALENT CONTEST AIM2FAME
April 28 Euskaltel SA :
* Q1 revenue 142.2 million euros ($161.1 million) versus 79.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit 14.6 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 69.1 million euros versus 37.7 million euros year ago

($1 = 0.8825 euros)
