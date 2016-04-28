April 28 Megafon says:

* Q1 net profit increased by 19.4 percent, year-on-year, to 8.8 billion roubles ($135 million);

* Q1 consolidated revenue increased 1.6 percent y-o-y to 75.15 billion roubles;

* Q1 OIBDA decreased by 5.4 percent y-o-y to 30.25 billion roubles;

* OIBDA margin was 40.2 percent vs 43.2 percent in Q1 2015;

* Free cash flow amounted to 8.9 billion roubles;

* Revises guidance for capital expenditures for 2016, anticipates that this will not exceed 70 billion roubles;

* We maintain our previously announced guidance and reiterate that we expect our revenue growth in 2016 to be flat to low single digits, the OIBDA to be in the range of 120 - 126 billion roubles. ($1 = 65.1180 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)