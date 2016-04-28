April 28 Molecular Partners AG :

* Phase II strategy for MP0250 laid-out, strategy about immuno-oncology pipeline disclosed, business and financial outlook 2016 fully confirmed

* Operating loss of 2.2 million Swiss francs ($2.27 million)and net loss of 4.2 million Swiss francs in Q1 2016

* Q1 net cash used from operating activities of 7.2 million Swiss francs, up 3.4 million Swiss francs year-on-year

* 205.9 million Swiss francs cash balance (including short-term time deposits) as of March 31, up 13 pct year-over-year