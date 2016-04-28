BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
April 28 Agrob Immobilien AG :
* FY revenue 10.99 million euros ($12.45 million) versus 10.93 million euros year ago
* FY net profit of 1.27 million euros and thus significantly less by 26.3 percent versus last year
* FY EBITDA 7.3 million euros down by 9.2 percent year-on-year Source text - bit.ly/1VTRIsB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources