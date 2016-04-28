April 28 Agrob Immobilien AG :

* FY revenue 10.99 million euros ($12.45 million) versus 10.93 million euros year ago

* FY net profit of 1.27 million euros and thus significantly less by 26.3 percent versus last year

* FY EBITDA 7.3 million euros down by 9.2 percent year-on-year Source text - bit.ly/1VTRIsB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)