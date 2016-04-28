BRIEF-Nexar Group initiates cooperation with Secuoya Group
* COOPERATION WITH SECUOYA GROUP INCLUDES PRODUCTION AND GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF TALENT CONTEST AIM2FAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 28 Teleste Oyj :
* Q1 net sales 60.6 million euros ($68.66 million) versus 53.4 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating profit 2.6 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 orders received 59.3 million euros versus 56.9 million euros year ago
* Estimates that net sales and operating profit for 2016 will exceed 2015 level
