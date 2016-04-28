BRIEF-Nexar Group initiates cooperation with Secuoya Group
* COOPERATION WITH SECUOYA GROUP INCLUDES PRODUCTION AND GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF TALENT CONTEST AIM2FAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 28 ICT Automatisering NV :
* Revenue in Q1 up 23% at 21.1 million ($23.91 million) vs Q1 2015: 17.1 million
* Q1 EBITDA from continuing operations increased to 2.2 million (Q1 2015: 1.4 million)
* Reiterates the outlook given at the annual results announcement in March
* Continues to aim for organic growth in combination with growth through acquisitions
* Expects further improvement in revenue and EBITDA in 2016 compared with 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* COOPERATION WITH SECUOYA GROUP INCLUDES PRODUCTION AND GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF TALENT CONTEST AIM2FAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SOFIA, May 17 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.