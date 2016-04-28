April 28 Wincor Nixdorf Ag

* Says h1 sales up 8 percent to 1.3 billion eur

* Says h1 ebita before one-offs up 96 percent to 108 million eur

* Says now sees moderate increase in sales for 2016

* Says sees operating profit before one-offs of 160-190 million eur in current year

* Says profit outlook doesn't include transaction costs of 50 million eur from diebold deal Further company coverage: