METALS-London copper prices steady, China outlook drags
SYDNEY, May 17 London copper prices were largely unchanged on Wednesday, stymied by expectations of slowing growth in the economy of top metals consumer China.
April 28 Wincor Nixdorf Ag
* Says h1 sales up 8 percent to 1.3 billion eur
* Says h1 ebita before one-offs up 96 percent to 108 million eur
* Says now sees moderate increase in sales for 2016
* Says sees operating profit before one-offs of 160-190 million eur in current year
* Says profit outlook doesn't include transaction costs of 50 million eur from diebold deal Further company coverage:
* Will not be selling its 100% interest in block 103 iron ore property to Accend capital corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: