BRIEF-Nexar Group initiates cooperation with Secuoya Group
* COOPERATION WITH SECUOYA GROUP INCLUDES PRODUCTION AND GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF TALENT CONTEST AIM2FAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 28 Ingenico Group SA :
* Says has been selected by SIX Payment Services, a Swiss-based acquirer, for the supply of a wide range of Telium Tetra solutions Source text: bit.ly/21gi07C Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
