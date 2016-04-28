April 28 Vossloh AG :

* EBIT of vossloh group improved considerably to 2.3 million euros ($2.61 million) in the first quarter of 2016

* Order backlog for group on March 31, 2016 of 1,080.7 million euros remained at a high level (previous year: 1,147.7 million euros)

* Q1 net sales 240.1 million euros versus 259.8 million euros year ago

* Orders received in first quarter were significantly higher than sales and amounted to 289.6 million euros as compared to 265.5 million euros in previous year

* Confirms forecast for group sales and EBIT development for the year

* For FY 2016, continues to anticipate sales between 1.2 billion and 1.3 billion euros (2015: 1,200.7 million euros) and further continuous improvement in operational profitability

* For 2017, on the basis of the current group structure, expects an EBIT margin of between 5.5 percent and 6.0 percent

* Is still planning to sell the remaining activities of the transportation division, which is to lead to a further improvement in profitability