April 28 Icade SA :
* Q1 revenue on a like-for-like basis went up by 2.2 pct across all its businesses
* Q1 consolidated revenue 321.5 million euros ($364.71 million) versus 307.0 million year
euros ago, up 4.7 pct
* Q1 rental income 93.8 million euros, increase of 0.7 pct on a like-for-like basis
* Q1 rental income 93.8 million euros, decrease of 3.1 pct on reported basis
* 2016 outlook confirmed: target growth in net current cash flow around 3 pct
* Sees financial occupancy rate by + 5 pct by 2018/2019
* Proposes FY dividend of 3.73 euro per share
Source text: bit.ly/1SLRDmR
($1 = 0.8815 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)