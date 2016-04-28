BRIEF-Nexar Group initiates cooperation with Secuoya Group
* COOPERATION WITH SECUOYA GROUP INCLUDES PRODUCTION AND GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF TALENT CONTEST AIM2FAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 28 QPR Software Plc :
* Q1 net sales 2.1 million euros ($2.38 million) versus 2.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating loss 105,000 euros versus profit 259,000 euros year ago
* 2016 outlook is unchanged
* Estimates that its operating profit excluding non-recurring items will grow in 2016 compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
