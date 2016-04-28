April 28 Taylor Wimpey Plc :
* Trading statement for period covering 1 January 2016 to
today
* With a strong forward order book and high-quality
landbank, we are well positioned for remainder of year and
beyond."
* Performing well, with increased customer demand for our
homes and good access to mortgages driving strong sales rates -
CEO
* In first four months of 2016, new build housing market
remained very positive across most geographies
* Our total order book currently stands at 8,811 homes (2015
week 16: 8,200 homes), excluding legal completions to date
* Also increased total order book value by 16.6 pct to
approximately 2,168 million stg from equivalent point last year
(2015 week 16: approximately 1,859 million stg)
* Our strategic land pipeline stood at c.105k potential
plots, as at end of March 2016
* Rate of build cost inflation has reduced, and we continue
to anticipate underlying build cost increases of 3-4 pct in 2016
* Uncertainty surrounding european union referendum has not
impacted trading to date
* Remain on track to deliver good progress towards all of
our medium term targets in 2016
