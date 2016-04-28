April 28 Bank Of Ireland

* Macroeconomic environments in Ireland and UK, which are our key markets, have remained favourable

* Sterling weakness has impacted reported balance sheet assets and liabilities as well as items in profit and loss account.

* Our net interest margin averaged 2.11% during period.

* Other non-interest income and fees are largely in line with second half of 2015

* Non-Performing loan volumes have fallen by eur 0.9 billion since december 2015 to eur 11.1 billion at end of march 2016

* Customer loan volumes reducing to eur 81 billion in euro reported terms at end of March 2016

* New lending volumes were higher than in same period last year

* Group's fully loaded CET 1 ratio was 11.2%, in line with December 2015 position

Group's continuing organic capital generation was offset by an increase in ias 19 accounting standard defined benefit pension deficit to eur 0.9 billion