BRIEF-Nexar Group initiates cooperation with Secuoya Group
* COOPERATION WITH SECUOYA GROUP INCLUDES PRODUCTION AND GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF TALENT CONTEST AIM2FAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 28 Keyyo SA :
* FY net profit EUR 2.3 million ($2.61 million) versus EUR 1.3 million year ago
* FY EBIT 1.94 million euros, up 67.2%
* FY recurring operating profit EUR 2.1 million versus EUR 1.3 million year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of EUR 0.35 per share
* Sees 2016 recurring operating income stable compared to 2015
* Says new year will generate organic growth of its sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
