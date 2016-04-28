BRIEF-Nexar Group initiates cooperation with Secuoya Group
* COOPERATION WITH SECUOYA GROUP INCLUDES PRODUCTION AND GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF TALENT CONTEST AIM2FAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 28 Q-free ASA :
* Q1 revenues 219 million Norwegian crowns ($26.92 million), 15 percent growth QoQ
* Q1 EBITDA 6 million crowns versus 19.2 million crowns year ago
* Q1 order intake of 323 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1363 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* COOPERATION WITH SECUOYA GROUP INCLUDES PRODUCTION AND GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF TALENT CONTEST AIM2FAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SOFIA, May 17 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.