METALS-London copper prices steady, China outlook drags
SYDNEY, May 17 London copper prices were largely unchanged on Wednesday, stymied by expectations of slowing growth in the economy of top metals consumer China.
April 28 Meridian Bioscience Inc :
* Meridian Bioscience launches new molecular test for detection of Mycoplasma Pneumoniae
* Says has received CE mark for a new molecular diagnostic test for Mycoplasma Pneumonia
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 17 London copper prices were largely unchanged on Wednesday, stymied by expectations of slowing growth in the economy of top metals consumer China.
* Will not be selling its 100% interest in block 103 iron ore property to Accend capital corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: