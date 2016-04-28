April 28 Kenmare Resources Plc :
* Conditional $100 million subscription agreement as part of
a proposed capital restructuring
* Has entered into a conditional subscription and
relationship agreement with King Ally Holdings in respect of a
proposed investment by King Ally in Kenmare
* Proposed investment is in respect of $100 million and is
on basis that King Ally would hold not more than 29.9 pct of
enlarged co following capital restructuring
* Significant number of uncertainties remain and there can
be no certainty that capital restructuring, including investment
by King Ally, will be completed
