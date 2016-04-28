April 28 Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd
:
* Concluded repurchase agreements with parties relared to
certain directors of HCI and units, and Southern African
clothing and textile workers' union
* HCI will acquire in aggregate up to 16,140,000 HCI
ordinary shares
* HCI and Squirewood have agreed to acquire following HCI
shares at a price of R105.00 per HCI share
* Repurchase price of R105.00 per HCI share represents a
discount of - 13.9 pct to closing price on Friday, April 22,
2016
