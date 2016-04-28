PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 17
SOFIA, May 17 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 28 Solutions 30 Se :
* FY net income group share EUR 6.1 million ($6.92 million) versus EUR 4.0 million year ago
* Q1 revenue up 21.9 percent
* FY operating income EUR 9.3 million versus EUR 8.7 million year ago
* 2016 outlook: maintaining a good momentum of profitable double-digit growth Source text: bit.ly/1SBX19T Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8809 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SOFIA, May 17 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it appoints YAESU AUDIT & Co as new corporate auditor, effective June 27