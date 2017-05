April 28 3i Group Plc :

* 3I makes 3.5x return on sale of Mayborn Group

* Sale of Mayborn Group to Shanghai Jahwa, the parent company of Jahwa United Co Ltd

* Proceeds to 3i from today's transaction will be 135 mln stg, in line with 3i's valuation at 31 December 2015

* 3i's advisers on the transaction were Robert W. Baird, Macfarlanes, PwC, OC&C, SLR and Arthur J Gallagher