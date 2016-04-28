April 28 Millicom

* Millicom announces the success of its tender offers

* Says with holders of 84.2 pct, representing sek 1,684,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of all sek bonds, accepting millicom's offers in either early tender offer and regular tender offer

* The Regular Tender Offer is expected to settle on 2 May 2016.

* After settlement, SEK 64,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Fixed Rate Notes (25.6 pct) and SEK 252,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Floating Rate Notes (14.4 pct) will remain outstanding. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)