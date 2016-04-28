April 28 SCA CEO Magnus Groth told analyst/news conference:

* Raw Material Prices For Tissue, Personal Care Probably Slightly Lower In Q2 Vs Year-ago, roughly unchanged sequentially

* expects pulp, kraftliner prices to stabilise gradually, not to fall further

* seen some improvements in pricing for solid wood recently, expecting improvement

* Exepcts to stay competitive on publication paper in challenging maket Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)