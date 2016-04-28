BRIEF-Nexar Group initiates cooperation with Secuoya Group
* COOPERATION WITH SECUOYA GROUP INCLUDES PRODUCTION AND GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF TALENT CONTEST AIM2FAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 28 Strongpoint ASA :
* Q1 EBITDA 10.1 million Norwegian crowns ($1.2 million) versus 15.2 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating revenue 254.2 million crowns (242.5 million crowns year ago) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1363 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* COOPERATION WITH SECUOYA GROUP INCLUDES PRODUCTION AND GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF TALENT CONTEST AIM2FAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SOFIA, May 17 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.