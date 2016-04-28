BRIEF-Sogefi says to start coil spring production for passenger cars in China
* ANNOUNCES A PROJECT TO START COIL SPRING PRODUCTION FOR PASSENGER CARS IN CHINA AT END OF 2018
April 28 Vilmorin & Cie SA :
* Sales for Q3 2015-2016, up by 3.5 pct
* Growth in aggregate sales (9 months): up 4 pct Source text: bit.ly/1YV85me Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* says most UK retailers 'quite nervous in terms of outlook for the next two years in terms of consumer spend' due to inflation and 'post-brexit hangover'