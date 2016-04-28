April 28 Invision AG :

* Q1 total revenues increased by 7 percent to 3.120 million euros ($3.54 million)(3m 2015: 2.924 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT of 0.782 million euros, thereby improving its operating result by 55 percent (3m 2015: 0.506 million euros)

* For financial years of 2016 and 2017 each, executive board expects a decline in project revenues and an increase in subscription revenues as well as an increase in profits

* Q1 consolidated group result improved by 23 percent to eur 0.663 million (3m 2015: 0.538 million euros)