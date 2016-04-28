BRIEF-Sogefi says to start coil spring production for passenger cars in China
* ANNOUNCES A PROJECT TO START COIL SPRING PRODUCTION FOR PASSENGER CARS IN CHINA AT END OF 2018
April 28 Omskshina :
* FY 2015 revenue 8.43 billion roubles ($129.65 million) versus 8.2 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 loss for period 66.8 million roubles versus loss of 16.6 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/24lM7w9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0205 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
