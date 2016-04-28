BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Chart Industries Inc
* Chart Industries reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 sales $193.8 mln vs I/B/E/S view $215.7 mln
* Q1 shr loss $0.08 excluding items
* Q1 shr loss $0.15
* Q1 shr view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales $900 mln to $1.0 bln
* Sees FY 2016 shr $0.50 to $1.00
* Orders received in Q1 of 2016 were $199.3 mln, a decrease of $31.9 mln over orders received during Q4 of 2015
* Says net loss for Q1 of 2016 was $4.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.