April 28 Chart Industries Inc

* Chart Industries reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 sales $193.8 mln vs I/B/E/S view $215.7 mln

* Q1 shr loss $0.08 excluding items

* Q1 shr loss $0.15

* Q1 shr view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales $900 mln to $1.0 bln

* Sees FY 2016 shr $0.50 to $1.00

* Orders received in Q1 of 2016 were $199.3 mln, a decrease of $31.9 mln over orders received during Q4 of 2015

* Says net loss for Q1 of 2016 was $4.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share