UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
April 28 Deutsche Euroshop
* Says proposes dividend in amount of eur1.35
* Revenue 202.9 million eur, up 1 percent
* Says 2015 ffo per share in 2.29
* Says 2015 ebit 176.3 million eur, down 1 percent
* Says expect stable revenue of between 200 million and 204 million this year
* Says sees 2016 ebit between 175 million and 179 million
* Says sees 2016 funds from operations to come in at between 2.26 and 2.30 per share Further company coverage:
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
MEXICO CITY, May 16 Seven banks are at the center of a probe by Mexico's antitrust regulator COFECE looking into possible collusion to manipulate bond prices, U.S. news agency Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.