April 28 Deutsche Euroshop

* Says proposes dividend in amount of eur1.35

* Revenue 202.9 million eur, up 1 percent

* Says 2015 ffo per share in  2.29

* Says 2015 ebit 176.3 million eur, down 1 percent

* Says expect stable revenue of between 200 million and 204 million this year

* Says sees 2016 ebit between 175 million and 179 million

* Says sees 2016 funds from operations to come in at between 2.26 and 2.30 per share