April 28 Barclays Plc AGM statement
* We are well on track to meet our 2016 guidance for core
business of a cost level of £12.8 billion, and we have an eye on
our longer term target of a group cost to income ratio below
60%.
* We are working with aim of achieving a significantly
improved 2017 financial outcome, and ultimately a clean and
prosperous year in 2018. By this time, new two-bank structure
will be fully operational, and hopefully, a respectable dividend
level reintroduced.
* Following sell down of barclays africa group and exit of
non-core, we would expect group full-time employees to reduce by
some 50,000 people to end around 80,000.
* Challenge we face is enormous, complex and will take time
* Evolution of board will continue in period ahead,
including addition of a number of new non-executive male and
female directors, including future chairman of barclays uk,
which will become our ring-fenced bank.
* We are first of all very focussed on removing other main
drag on returns - drag generated by fines for past conduct
issues.
