PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 17
SOFIA, May 17 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 28 Morizon SA :
* Buys Finpack Sp. z o.o. for 2.1 million zlotys ($542,900) and 3.4 million of Morizon's series G shares at the issue price of 1.41 zloty per share
* Finpack has been acquired from Alterium Holding Sp. z o.o. and Szczecin-based Polish Entrepreneurs Foundation
* Finpack creates financial software, in its product portfolio it has among others, FinBroker, FinPartner, FinLead, FinRate and FinCRM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8680 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SOFIA, May 17 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it appoints YAESU AUDIT & Co as new corporate auditor, effective June 27