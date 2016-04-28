BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 United Therapeutics Corp
* Says Roger Jeffs steps down as president and co-chief executive officer
* Says David Zaccardelli steps down as executive vice president and chief operating officer
* United Therapeutics Corp says Michael Benkowitz promoted to president and chief operating officer
* United Therapeutics Corp says Martine Rothblatt, remains chairman of board and becomes sole chief executive officer
* United therapeutics corp says Jeffs will become a senior advisor to company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.