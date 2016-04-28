BRIEF-Kaken Pharmaceutical receives marketing approval for Jublia in S.Korea
* Says product Jublia, topical formulation for Onychomycosis, has received marketing approval in South Korea
April 28 Novo Nordisk
* Says semaglutide significantly reduces the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in Sustain 6 trial
* Says trial achieved its primary endpoint of showing non-inferiority of major cardiovascular events with semaglutide compared with placebo
* Says trial showed a statistically significant reduction in cardiovascular risk
* Says safety profile of semaglutide in Sustain 6 was as expected
* Says expects to file semaglutide for regulatory review in the United States and the European Union in the fourth quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Says product Jublia, topical formulation for Onychomycosis, has received marketing approval in South Korea
* Says Jubilant receives ANDA approval for Amlodipine and Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets