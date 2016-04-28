PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 17
SOFIA, May 17 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 28 Masmovil Ibercom SA :
* Reaches deal to buy 100 percent of Pepe World SL, Pepe Mobile SL, Pepe Latam SL and Pepe Energy SL with all units(Pepephone) for 158 million euros ($179 million)
* Pepephone is a Spanish mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1NCo9IQ]
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SOFIA, May 17 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it appoints YAESU AUDIT & Co as new corporate auditor, effective June 27