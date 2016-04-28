BRIEF-Nordic Leisure ab Q1 EBITDA rises to EUR 863,000
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 640,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 275,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 28 Saf Holland SA :
* Gives notice to bondholders that conversion price and conversion ratio have been adjusted
* Adjusted conversion price is 12.1823 euros (previously 12.3291 euros), and consequently adjusted conversion ratio is 8,208.6306 (previously 8,110.8921), all effective as of April 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 British pubs, bars and restaurants operator Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 9.6 percent drop in first-half pretax profits on Tuesday, saying that consumer confidence "has remained fragile" throughout this year and last.