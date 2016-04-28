BRIEF-Nordic Leisure ab Q1 EBITDA rises to EUR 863,000
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 640,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 275,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 28 Photocat A/S :
* Q1 net sales 1.4 million Danish crowns ($213,434.16) versus 1 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax loss 1.8 million crowns versus 0.9 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5594 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 British pubs, bars and restaurants operator Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 9.6 percent drop in first-half pretax profits on Tuesday, saying that consumer confidence "has remained fragile" throughout this year and last.