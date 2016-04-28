April 28 TPS Eastern Africa Ltd :

* FY 2015 loss before income tax of 211 million shillings versus profit of 220.1 million shillings last year

* FY sales 6.19 billion shillings versus 6.34 billion shillings a year ago

* Recommends final dividend for 2015 of 0.25 shillings per share, payable on or about July 30, 2016