BRIEF-Nordic Leisure ab Q1 EBITDA rises to EUR 863,000
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 640,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 275,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 28 TPS Eastern Africa Ltd :
* FY 2015 loss before income tax of 211 million shillings versus profit of 220.1 million shillings last year
* FY sales 6.19 billion shillings versus 6.34 billion shillings a year ago
* Recommends final dividend for 2015 of 0.25 shillings per share, payable on or about July 30, 2016 Source: j.mp/1T6LluW Further company coverage:
May 17 British pubs, bars and restaurants operator Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 9.6 percent drop in first-half pretax profits on Tuesday, saying that consumer confidence "has remained fragile" throughout this year and last.