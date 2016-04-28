UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 A Schulman Inc
* A Schulman Inc says expanded its masterbatch production capacity in China to serve growing demand in region
* A Schulman Inc says opened a new color masterbatch facility in Changshu High Tech Industrial Park CEDZ, Jiangsu, China
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma